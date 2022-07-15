Gold chosen for American Legion Boys Nation

Jonathan Gold, an incoming senior at Adair County High School, has been selected as a senator for American Legion Boys Nation in the Washington, D.C. area, July 22-29.

Boys Nation is an annual American Legion program that includes civic training, leadership development and a focus on Americanism. Gold was elected Lieutenant Governor during his week at Kentucky Boys State.

At Adair County High School, Gold has served as student representative on the Adair County Board of Education and junior class officer. His other activities and accomplishments include cross country, track and field, PADI advanced open water diver, Kentucky United Nations Assembly ambassador, honor roll, and academic achievement awards. A resident of Columbia, Gold hopes to attend the U.S. Naval Academy.