Golf team hosts successful conference tournament

This past Monday as students were heading to school like normal, the Adair County golf team got a day off from school work to participate in the annual Heartland Conference.

Adair County got the opportunity to host this year at The Pines consisting of six teams total: Adair County, Green County, Taylor County, Campbellsville, Washington County, and Marion County.

Coach Randy Rexroat and several other helpers done a fantastic job preparing for the tournament and running a very successful day for all the athletes.

“It was a great day of golf with players from six different schools scoring some of the lowest rounds of the year,” Coach Rexroat said. “Taylor County, one of the top teams in the state, won the boys’ division while Marion County won the girls’ conference tournament.”

Groups went off of three different tee locations including holes number one, six, and 10.

Adair County shot a team total of 384 with Mason Adams leading with an 87, Tate Sharpe shot 95, Chase Coomer 97, Anthony Koenig 105, and Jagger Kemp 115. Only the top four scores are counted for each team to get the team totals.

“We had two players for us that show their lowest rounds this year in Sharpe and Adams,” Coach Rexroat said. “We are improving our scores as the season comes to an end.”

Madelyn Brian, who is the lone female player for Adair County, shot a 108 for her individual score.

Taylor County boys won the event with a total of 287 while also having the top three lowest individual scores of the day with a 69, 70, and 73. Luke Coyle was the first place medalist, shooting a 69.

Marion County won the girls conference title with a team total of 474 and the low scoring medalist for the tournament was Addie Westbrook from Taylor County with a 76.

“A lot of work went into hosting the tournament,” Coach Rexroat said. “I would like to thank Coach Eric Wyrick and his staff, the parents of the players, Robbie Davidson, Coach Tyler Sharpe of Green County, Tommy Steele, and Mr. Brent Campbell for all the help with the tournament.”

The golf team has only three more matches before they will compete in the regional tournament. The girls region will be held in Bardstown on Sept. 30 and the boys will be held October 1 in Danville. Good luck as they finish our their season.

By Josh Withers

Sports Writer