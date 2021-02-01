Gov. Beshear: 11th Straight Day of Positivity Rate Decrease

Kentuckians should continue to wear masks, maintain social distance, get vaccine when it’s their turn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 29, 2021) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s positivity rate has declined to 8.75%.

“Our declining positivity rate shows that Kentuckians are continuing to make those small sacrifices we’ve been talking about all year in order to protect each other until we get enough vaccines for everyone who wants one,” said Gov. Beshear. “Wearing masks around people from different households, social distancing, washing their hands, staying home when they can and getting tested regularly. It’s the simple things you’re probably sick of hearing about by now that can make the biggest difference as we near the finish line.”

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 2,608

New deaths today: 57

Positivity rate: 8.75%

Total deaths: 3,668

Currently hospitalized: 1,505

Currently in ICU: 355

Currently on ventilator: 199

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Daviess and Boone. Each of these counties reported 95 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 360.

Kentucky Horse Park Regional Site Sign-Up (Currently Prioritizing 70+)

Kroger regional site appointments can be scheduled directly at Kroger.com/covidvaccine or call 866-211-5320; Kentuckians also can be directed to contact Kroger through the state’s vaccine.ky.gov website. This site will vaccinate 3,000 Kentuckians in the first week, approximately 600 people per day. New appointments are added to the website every day around 6 a.m.

Find a Vaccine Hotline

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said in addition to the Find a Vaccine website, a new hotline has been added to help Kentuckians who do not have access to the internet or computer or need additional assistance. The hotline – 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard of hearing Kentuckians) – is available 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

Evictions Moratorium Extended

On Jan. 20, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH, extended a federal moratorium on evictions until at least March 31. Following the CDC’s order, today, Gov. Beshear signed an executive order extending the state’s moratorium on evictions to at least March 31.

Unemployment Insurance Update

Yesterday, Amy Cubbage, general counsel for Gov. Beshear, updated Kentuckians on Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation, 1099-G documents, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance back pay process, the deadline to spend all funds on unemployment insurance debit cards and a new “What You Need to Know” graphic to learn more about how to keep receiving benefits, or begin receiving benefits for the first time, under the federal Continued Assistance Act. To learn more, see yesterday’s release.

More Information

