Gov. Beshear: 94 red zone counties need to act now

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 12, 2020) – On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 94 red zone counties and implored Kentuckians to follow red zone recommendations and school recommendations, as other states reach frightening milestones in our nationwide battle against COVID-19. Texas alone has surpassed 1 million cases; El Paso, Texas, is doubling its supply of mobile morgues; the Mayo Clinic Health System is reporting that 100% of its hospital beds are full in northwestern Wisconsin; and North Dakota is allowing COVID-19-positive health care workers to continue working in COVID-19 wings because of a significant health care worker shortage.

“Remember, what this is supposed to do is provide a way for communities to come together to stop the virus,” said Gov. Beshear. “The biggest employer in Franklin County is the state government, and we will be followin g the red zone recommendations next week. Anybody who can work virtually is going to work virtually. Any service that can be done virtually will be. We are going to live up to what we’re asking other people to do.”

Gov. Beshear also shared good news with Kentuckians.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now says masks protect both the wearer and those around them from COVID-19 and reduce the risk of transmitting or catching the virus by more than 70% in various instances.

Three partner agencies of Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) have been awarded $1.4 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to assist with services that support prevention of abuse and domestic violence. To see the full release, click here.

The Governor also announced on Thursday that the Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot Program awarded the City of Pikeville a $6 million grant for a new building in the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park, which Wright Concrete & Construction Inc. of Pikeville will lease. The addition will immediately create 40 new jobs and 20 more jobs in the near future.

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 2,342

New deaths today: 18

Positivity rate: 8.29%

Total deaths: 1,622

Currently hospitalized: 1,311

Currently in ICU: 299

Currently on ventilator: 163

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Christian, Kenton, Warren and Boone.

The red zone counties for this week can be found here.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 77-year-old man from Allen County; an 86-year-old woman from Christian County; a 66-year-old man from Clay County; a 75-year-old woman from Clinton County; two 75-year-old men from Henderson County; two women, ages 89 and 96, from Jefferson County; a 76-year-old man from Lee County; an 80-year-old man from Lincoln County; two men, ages 57 and 90, from McLean County; a 78-year-old man from Oldham County; two women, ages 68 and 86, and an 82-year-old man from Pike County; and a 93-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man from Rockcastle County.