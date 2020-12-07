Gov. Beshear: Additional December vaccine shipments expected

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state is expecting two additional COVID-19 vaccine shipments before the end of the year. In total, the state expects at least 38,000 Pfizer doses and 109,000 Moderna doses in December.

The Governor expects more Pfizer allocations to be announced at a later date, possibly before the end of the month.

“The end of this virus is out there. We can see it, and we can feel it. But it’s still months away, and until then, we’ve got to do the right things to protect one another, knowing that when we work hard, we save the lives of those around us and ensure we have the health care capacity we need,” said Gov. Beshear.

The Governor expects Kentucky will receive approximately: 38,000 Pfizer doses the week of Dec. 13-19 (previously announced on Nov. 30); 76,000 Moderna doses the week of Dec. 20-26; and more than 33,000 Moderna doses from Dec. 27-31. Gov. Beshear reminded Kentuckians that while these numbers are the state’s best estimate at this time based on available information from the federal government, they are subject to change.

Each of these doses will go to a different Kentuckian; they are the initial shots that will be followed up with a booster vaccine about three weeks later. Both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines require an initial dose and a booster dose.

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,972

New deaths today: 10

Positivity rate: 9.60%

Total deaths: 2,082

Currently hospitalized: 1,700

Currently in ICU: 410

Currently on ventilator: 210

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, McCracken, Boone and Kenton. Each of these counties reported 50 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 343.

The red zone counties for this week can be found here. Community leaders, businesses, schools and families in these counties should all follow red zone reduction recommendations, as well as other orders and guidance.

Those reported lost to the virus today include an 89-year-old man from Allen County; a 71-year-old man from Bullitt County; an 89-year-old woman from Graves County; a 77-year-old woman from Greenup County; a 92-year-old woman from Jessamine County; two men, ages 86 and 87, from Johnson County; a 76-year-old man from Marshall County; and a 67-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man from Pike County.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, shared two examples of how COVID-19 has spread in schools and youth sports.

“This is about trying to share with people why we’re making these difficult decisions to keep people safe,” said Dr. Stack. “We had a school where one teacher was positive with COVID-19. This case caused nine total cases and one death. Four hundred people were exposed and needed to quarantine.

“The second situation I will share is related to a student-athlete. We had one volleyball player who was positive for COVID-19. This resulted in 14 more cases and a total of 40 contacts exposed – this was when school was not even in session.

“One of the lessons from these two cases: Stay home if you are sick, regardless of a test result. Stay home if you are sick.”