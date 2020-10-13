Gov. Beshear Announces $2.8 Million in Grants for Recovery Kentucky Centers Across the Commonwealth

Funds help support safe, stable housing for those recovering

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 13, 2020) –Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $2.8 million for 14 Recovery Kentucky centers across the commonwealth to help ensure safe, stable housing for those recovering from substance use disorder.

Through Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding, each center will be eligible for approximately $200,000 to offset costs incurred due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19). Funds also help ensure centers can continue services while protecting residents and staff from COVID-19.

“Everyone should have access to safe, stable housing,” said Gov. Beshear. “As Kentuckians recover from substance use disorders, we must ensure their safety and well-being, especially during this pandemic. This funding will provide much-needed assistance to keep residents and staffers safe from COVID-19.”

This funding was made available to the Department for Local Government (DLG) by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re grateful HUD made this funding available,” said DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene. “Ensuring residents and staff in recovery centers have access to PPE and sanitizing supplies is critically important as we work to keep everyone safe during these unprecedented times.”

Due to the pandemic, Recovery Kentucky centers have made many changes to protocol to protect residents including limiting new admissions to promote social distancing. Because of lower group sizes, many recovery centers have lost income as costs have increased to provide PPE, sanitizing supplies and the addition of plexiglass.

The Recovery Kentucky program was created in 2005 by the DLG, the Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC) and the Department of Corrections (DOC) to help Kentuckians recover from substance use disorders in stable, safe housing. Recovery Kentucky centers house 1,500 to 2,000 Kentuckians.

“We are thrilled the Department for Local Government is using CARES funding to support Recovery Kentucky centers,” said Wendy K. Smith, Kentucky Housing Corporation deputy executive director of housing programs. “The 14 Recovery Kentucky centers across the state are instrumental in helping Kentuckians struggling with addiction achieve long-term recovery, secure stable housing and participate in the workforce. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unique challenges to the centers, with an average loss in funding of 30% so far this year. DLG’s CARES investment will ensure the ongoing sustainability of the centers.”

“The Recovery Kentucky Centers have always been a great partner to the Department of Corrections in providing high-quality, evidence-based treatment for substance use disorder and recovery housing for individuals upon reentry,” said DOC Commissioner Cookie Crews. “DOC is happy to see financial assistance being provided to these programs that have faced many challenges related to COVID-19.”

Kentucky River Foothills Development Council Inc. Executive Director Brian Mullins expressed gratitude for the funding and the impact it will have for residents in the Liberty Place Recovery Center for Women and other Recovery Kentucky centers.

“We are so happy to learn that the Department for Local Government is using CARES money to support Recovery Kentucky centers, including Liberty Place Recovery Center for Women,” said Mullins. “Since 2008, Liberty Place has supported women in their efforts to rebuild lives that have been upended by substance use, homelessness, unemployment, victimization and other related issues. Thanks to the services of Liberty Place and other Recovery Kentucky programs, Kentuckians have been provided the opportunity to achieve sobriety, obtain jobs and develop the stability needed to maintain stable homes for themselves and their families.”

