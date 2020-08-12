Gov. Beshear Announces $6 Million in CARES Act Funding for Kentucky Area Development Districts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 12, 2020) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today the Department for Local Government (DLG) has been awarded an additional $6 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act through the Economic Development Association (EDA). Funding will reimburse Kentucky’s 15 Area Development Districts (ADDs) for costs associated with the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“Our Area Development Districts are critical parts of our local communities,” said Gov. Beshear. “These funds come at a crucial time when we are looking for ways to strengthen our communities and thoughtfully provide new opportunities, while continuing to keep Kentuckians safe. I am confident their guidance and this funding will help our cities and counties develop recovery plans that will help us come out of COVID-19 stronger than before.”

“We are grateful the EDA made this funding available and granted us this award,” said DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene. “Our ADDs are important development experts and strategists. I look forward to their thoughtful plans for economic advancement and recovery in our local communities.”

Recognizing the urgency to address the economic disruption caused by COVID-19, the EDA made this non-competitive funding available through their Partnership Planning Grant program to former recipients with unique capacities to respond quickly to the pandemic. The funding will be split equally between the ADDs, totaling approximately $392,000 each. The remaining 1% each year will cover administrative costs for DLG. A list of Kentucky ADDs and their areas of service is available here.

“The Kentucky Council of Area Development Districts is honored by and extremely grateful for the confidence shown in them by Governor Beshear and Department for Local Government Commissioner Dennis Keene by the awarding of $6 million in EDA/CARES federal grant funding to be equally apportioned to all of our 15 Area Development Districts,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Council of Area Development Districts Tony Wilder. “The ADDs have a long history of partnering with state government by serving as a valuable conduit for delivering much needed resources to local communities all across this commonwealth. We salute the Governor’s extraordinary leadership and look forward to directing these funds to assist our struggling local businesses who have suffered during this pandemic.”

ADDs will use the funding to:

Fund regional disaster economic recovery coordinators for a two-year period;

Develop a disaster resiliency economic plan focused on pandemic recovery and resiliency;

Improve short- and long-term economic development plans and coordination;

Provide technical assistance and capacity building for local governments and businesses impacted by COVID-19; and

Offer organizational support for COVID-19 responses.

More Information

Read about other key updates, actions and information from Gov. Beshear and his administration at governor.ky.gov and the state’s response to COVID-19 at kycovid19.ky.gov.