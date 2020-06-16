Gov. Beshear Announces First CARES Act Reimbursement for Local Governments with COVID-19 Related Expenses

The City of Bardstown will receive nearly $400,000 in reimbursements for expenses used to ensure compliance with state guidelines

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 16, 2020) – In collaboration with the Department for Local Government (DLG), today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the first Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act reimbursement for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19. The City of Bardstown will receive $395,739 of the $300 million allocated for city and county governments across the commonwealth.

“The City of Bardstown is the first of many cities and counties to be reimbursed for expenses related to COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “We appreciate everything that all of our local governments have done to follow guidelines and keep Kentuckians safe. These reimbursements help in our continued fight against COVID-19.”

DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene said our local governments have worked tirelessly to follow guidelines and precautions, making reimbursements essential.

“We know how important these reimbursements are for our local governments,” said Commissioner Keene. “Our staff is working diligently to make the process simple and efficient so we can get reimbursements out the door and to our cities and counties as quickly as possible.”

Reimbursements for the City of Bardstown will cover previously incurred costs for sanitation supplies to comply with Healthy at Work guidelines, equipment upgrades to allow City Council members to telework, paid sick and family leave to public employees, and grants for small businesses to offset the financial burden of COVID-19.

“The City of Bardstown is very appreciative of this funding from the CARES Act and the very fast, efficient response we got from DLG during the application process,” said Mayor Dick Heaton. “The funding is going to be very helpful to the city as we finish budgeting for fiscal year 2021, which will be heavily impacted by COVID-19, high unemployment and business interruption during the last quarter of fiscal year 2020 and the first two quarters of fiscal year 2021.”

Since the application was released last month, DLG has received approximately 55 applications for reimbursement from city and county governments across the commonwealth, which are pending approval until all documentation is submitted.

