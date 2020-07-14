Gov. Beshear Announces More Than $16.5 Million in CARES Act Reimbursements for 18 Central Kentucky Local Governments

Reimbursements will cover payroll expenses, PPE, sanitizing and telecommuting supplies; preliminary approval for 14 others

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 14, 2020) – In collaboration with the Department for Local Government (DLG), today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 18 central Kentucky governments have applied for and been granted $16,555,146 in reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19.

Fourteen others have received preliminary approval, meaning they will receive reimbursements once final documentation is submitted to DLG.

“Our local governments have been life lines in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why this funding is so important,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are grateful for their hard work and dedication to keeping Kentuckians safe.”

DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene mentioned how essential reimbursements are for local governments. “We know our local governments are experiencing decreases in revenue, making this funding even more important while we combat this crisis,” said Commissioner Keene. “Our staff is working diligently to make the process simple and efficient so we can get reimbursements out the door to our cities and counties as quickly as possible.”

Adair County

Adair County will use $92,565 for payroll expenses and telework equipment.

“Adair County is happy to be among the first approved for the CARES Act funding reimbursement,” said Adair County Judge-Executive Gale Cowan. “Small counties have been hit hard during the pandemic in several departments and this money will be used to make up at least part of the difference in the loss of revenue and to reimburse for the additional expenses for PPE, cleaning and other supplies required during these times. I want to thank all of our United States and state legislators as well as Gov. Beshear and his team for the hard work put in to making this reimbursement possible.”

Anderson County

Anderson County will use $233,777 for PPE and payroll expenses for employees who dedicated significant time to combatting COVID-19.

“Anderson County is so appreciative of the funding provided for COVID-19 relief,” said Anderson County Judge-Executive Orbrey Gritton. “These funds will allow us to receive funding back for covered expenses and will greatly help balance our budget.”

Bullitt County

Bullitt County will use $1,282,798 for sanitizing supplies and EMS payroll.

Franklin County

Franklin County will use $794,683 for test site expenses, PPE, cleaning supplies, payroll for firefighters, telework supplies, county jail disinfecting measures and plumbing repair in a temporary homeless shelter.

Harrison County

Harrison County will use $207,896 for PPE and payroll expenses for the sheriff’s department.

“The Kentucky CARES Act funding has made a huge, positive impact on our budget in Harrison County,” said Harrison County Judge-Executive Alex Barnett. “It has helped tremendously with our non-budgeted items in order to keep our community safe, but most importantly, it allowed us to send educational material to every citizen in our county when we had the first diagnosed case in the state. Because of this assistance, Harrison County can move forward as we do our part to help flatten the curve.”

Jessamine County

Jessamine County will use $961,557 for payroll for police officers and EMS workers.

“We are so thankful that this money has been made available,” said Jessamine County Judge-Executive David West. “It is useful to the county to help keep the public safe by protecting our employees and the people we serve.”

Nelson County

Nelson County will use $624,900 for payroll expenses, PPE and disinfecting supplies.

“We want to thank the governor for the Cares Act Allocation to the Counties and Cities that will help with the costs associated with this pandemic,” said Nelson County Judge-Executive Dean Watts. “Further, we want to thank the Governor and his team`s leadership during these tough times.”

Nicholas County

Nicholas County will use $104,970 for payroll costs for the Sheriff’s Department and EMS workers who dedicated significant time to combatting COVID-19.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank you and the Department of Local Government for your help with the CARES Act funding during this difficult time,” said Nicholas County Judge-Executive Steve Hamilton. “Nicholas County appreciates the state considering our small rural community. This funding will greatly help us get through the pandemic by offsetting expenses for our first responders and keeping our community safe.”

Scott County

Scott County will use $971,610 in reimbursements for PPE costs and payroll for police officers, firefighters and EMS workers.

“On Behalf of the Scott County Fiscal Court, I would like to express my thanks and appreciation to the Kentucky Department for Local Government for help and guidance provided during these uncertain times,” said Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington. “The assistance has aided Scott County’s ability to have additional financial security while ensuring the health and safety of our first responders and community. We look forward to our continued partnership with the Kentucky DLG and value the direction that you consistently provide to Kentucky’s county governments.”

Audubon Park

The City of Audubon Park will use $87,993 in reimbursements for equipment to allow telework, PPE and sanitizer and payroll for police officers.

“The money we are receiving from the CARES Grant is game changing for a small city like Audubon Park,” said Audobon Park Mayor Tony Williams. “We cannot thank the DLG and Governor Beshear enough for making this generous grant happen.”

Cynthiana

The City of Cynthiana will use $321,796 to reimburse payroll for police officers and sanitation supplies.

Georgetown

The City of Georgetown will use $83,333 for PPE and sanitizing supplies.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government (LFUCG)

LFUCG will use $9,371,076 for PPE, building sanitization and supplies, equipment to allow employees to telework, paid sick and family medical leave and payroll for police officers, EMS workers and firefighters.

“This first reimbursement helps our city recover from unexpected expenses related to, preparing for and fighting COVID-19,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said. “It also helps refuel our budget. We estimate we lost $50 million because of the impact of the virus on Lexington businesses. We are grateful to Gov. Beshear for allowing funds, such as these, to be allocated to local communities. We look forward to continuing our COVID-19 recovery work with the Council and the Department for Local Government as we plan the best use of these funds.”

Meadow Vale

The City of Meadow Vale will use $18,208 for PPE and telework supplies.

Prospect

The City of Prospect will use $354,139 for the purchase of PPE for employees, video teleconferencing equipment, additional cleaning supplies and paid leave for an employee exposed to COVID-19.

Sadieville

The City of Sadieville will use $4,590 for payroll for police officers.

Somerset

The City of Somerset will use $825,917 to reimburse payroll expenses.

Stanford

The City of Stanford will use $213,338 in reimbursements for PPE, telework technology and police payroll.

“We couldn’t be more appreciative for this blessing that helped provide uninterrupted services to our city and citizens,” said Stanford Mayor Scottie Ernst. “The City of Stanford is extremely grateful to Gov. Beshear, the Department of Local Government, and Kentucky League of Cities for supporting our city and other cities during this pandemic.”

Preliminary Approvals

Bourbon County has preliminary approval for $304,696 for signage supplies, PPE, payroll expenses for sheriff and fire departments, disinfectant, senior food backpacks and teleworking equipment.

Clark County has preliminary approval for $687,295 for payroll expenses for public safety officials.

Henry County has preliminary approval for $145,096 for payroll expenses and cleaning supplies.

Shelby County has preliminary approval for $1,183,967 for the sheriff’s department payroll.

The City of Bloomfield has preliminary approval for $1,694 for PPE.

The City of Crab Orchard has preliminary approval for $9,366 for payroll expenses, PPE and telework supplies.

The City of Harrodsburg has preliminary approval for $479,081 for payroll expenses and PPE.

The City of Jeffersontown has preliminary approval for $1,307,767 for payroll expenses.

The City of Lebanon has preliminary approval for $186,328 for police payroll and PPE.

The City of Nicholasville has preliminary approval for $34,783 for police overtime costs.

The City of Shively has preliminary approval for $10,376 for cleaning supplies, PPE and police payroll.

The City of Shelbyville has preliminary approval for $1,168,192 for payroll expenses.

The City of Taylorsville has preliminary approval for $1,294 for PPE and sanitizing supplies.

The City of Wilmore has preliminary approval for $2,490 for telework supplies, PPE and paid sick and family leave.

Since the application was released in May, DLG has received approximately 140 applications for reimbursement from city and county governments across the commonwealth that are pending approval until all documentation is submitted. In addition, 67 applications have already been approved totaling $32,018,551.

For additional information and to apply for reimbursement, visit DLG’s website.

More Information

Read about other key updates, actions and information from Gov. Beshear and his administration at governor.ky.gov and the state’s response to COVID-19 at kycovid19.ky.gov.