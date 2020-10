Gov. Beshear Announces Opening of KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Offices in Columbia and Jackson

Will issue REAL ID-compliant licenses, IDs as well as standard credentials

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 5, 2020) – Gov. Andy Beshear today announced the opening of two new Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) regional driver licensing offices in Columbia and Jackson.

They bring to 10 the number of KYTC regional offices newly opened or reopened to handle licensing needs while adhering to Gov. Beshear’s Healthy at Work guidelines to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“We are offering essential, in-person public services while taking care to do so in a way that protects public health,” said Gov. Beshear. “Essential services include issuing, renewing and replacing operator’s licenses and official identification cards for our fellow Kentuckians who depend on them for employment, travel and emergencies.”

Even as KYTC regional offices open or reopen, the Governor encouraged anyone who can renew or replace credentials by mail or drop-off to do so. Those whose licenses, permits or ID cards were lost or expired – or will expire – any time from March 1 through Feb. 28, 2021 and who do not require testing may apply for renewal or replacement remotely through the circuit court clerk in their county of residence. Check with the clerk as to preferred method, such as drop-off form or mail-in form. The forms can be downloaded here. In addition, check with your circuit clerk or online at drive.ky.gov for updates.

In-person services at the two new offices are limited at this time to the following:

Replacement of a lost license, permit or identification card;

Issuance of a license or ID card needed for employment;

Issuance of a REAL ID or standard license for a new resident replacing a valid out-of-state credential;

Issuance of REAL ID or standard licenses for new applicants who have successfully completed Kentucky State Police driver testing;

Renewal of a credential (or issuance of a REAL ID) with expiration dates of March 18 to July 6, 2020, which were automatically extended for 90 days by emergency order; and

Issuance of a REAL ID for any resident.

The same services are offered at other KYTC regional driver licensing offices in Paducah, Madisonville, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Lexington, Morehead, Somerset and Prestonsburg.

“With the new offices in Columbia and Jackson, we are expanding an important customer service,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “But we are doing so in a way that protects the health and safety of our customers and our employees. That includes social distancing, wearing face masks and having a sanitized work station for every customer.”

The new Columbia office is at 363 Office Park Drive in Columbia. The new Jackson office is at 1127 Main Street in Jackson. Both will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., local time.

Qualifying applicants may make appointments online at drive.ky.gov. A limited number of workstations will be available to serve walk-ins. To avoid gatherings in common waiting areas after checking in, applicants may be asked to wait in their vehicles and will be individually notified when to return to the issuance office to be served.

To maintain the safest possible environment, office employees and customers will adhere to Gov. Beshear’s Healthy at Work standards, which include wearing a mask. Social distancing will be observed. Surfaces will be cleaned and touch pad equipment sanitized after each use. The complete list of Healthy at Work requirements can be found here Healthy at Work.

Keep up with information from Gov. Andy Beshear and his administration about the COVID-19 pandemic at governor.ky.gov, kycovid19.ky.gov and on the Governor’s official social media accounts Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.