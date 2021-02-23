Gov. Beshear Announces Sixth Straight Week of Declining COVID-19 Cases

Governor announces regional vaccination sites will open Phase 1C appointments March 1

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 22, 2021) – On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced COVID-19 cases have declined for six straight weeks in the commonwealth. He also reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since Oct. 5.

“The trends are going in a positive direction, perhaps the most positive since the pandemic began,” said Gov. Beshear. “What that means is that we’re doing a good job. Do I think that vaccines are starting to have an impact? Certainly in the long-term care community. Hopefully we’ll see more of it in the overall state. But we’re seeing more people wearing masks, engaging in social distancing, thinking about the number of contacts they have in their day, and it is working.”

The Governor announced that regional vaccination sites will open to Kentuckians in Phase 1C beginning March 1, and he expects other vaccination sites to move into Phase 1C around the same time.

Gov. Beshear encouraged all vaccine sites to continue prioritizing Phase 1A and 1B individuals, even as 1C appointments are made as well. He asked all providers to continue outreach to vulnerable Kentuckians who may have a harder time navigating the vaccine sign-up system.

More than 583,000 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, updated Kentuckians on the federal pharmacy program for COVID-19 vaccines.

“The good news is, we have wildly expanded our vaccine provider network in a very short time frame,” said Dr. Stack. “As of today, we have 47 independent pharmacies and 77 Walgreens pharmacies across the state participating in this program to help get vaccines to Kentuckians right in their local communities. We are going to continue to move progressively faster, getting closer and closer to where you live.”

Finally, the Governor highlighted a tragic milestone in the nation’s war against COVID-19.

“This country has now lost more than 500,000 Americans to the coronavirus. It is an almost unimaginable loss. While we have good news about the direction things are going, we’re going to emerge from this with a lot of scars inside and out,” said Gov. Beshear. “Let’s all remember that we’ve got to love one another and be patient with one another through that. While I hope that we are months away from the end of this virus, it’s going to take a little longer to process our collective grief.”

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 530

New deaths today: 13

Positivity rate: 6.6%

Total deaths: 4,460

Currently hospitalized: 870

Currently in ICU: 243

Currently on ventilator: 119

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Oldham, Campbell and Kenton. Each county reported at least 20 new cases. Jefferson County reported 95.

Governor and First Lady Launch Team Kentucky Gallery

On Monday, First Lady Britainy Beshear invited Kentuckians to lend their artistic talents to a new Team Kentucky Gallery, which will be located in a main hall of the state Capitol in Frankfort. The gallery will feature art in six-month installments.

The deadline to submit artwork for the first installment is May 15. For more information, see the full release.

“The Capitol is the peoples’ house, and there is no better place to highlight Kentuckians’ voices represented through art,” said First Lady Beshear. “We want to make sure Kentuckians across the commonwealth see their stories and communities represented. This exhibit is by Team Kentucky, for Team Kentucky, just as it should be.”

$40 Million in Federal Emergency Relief Funding to Non-Public Schools

Today, First Lady Beshear announced that Gov. Beshear has authorized the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) to administer $40,817,799 in emergency assistance to non-public schools for reimbursement of COVID-19 related costs or to provide COVID-19 related services.

The U.S. Department of Education has allocated this funding to Kentucky for emergency assistance that must be directed to non-public schools. All non-public schools may apply to the state for reimbursement or for services through the recently authorized Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools under the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. More information will be available soon on the KDE website.

$4.6 Million in Grants Expand Treatment and Recovery Services for Opioid Use Disorders

Today, First Lady Beshear and Gov. Beshear along with the Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) and the Kentucky Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities announced that a total of $4,645,070 has been awarded to 12 nonprofit organizations throughout the commonwealth. The total grant funding has been distributed among Community Mental Health Centers and Neonatal Abstinence Treatment Programs from the Senate Bill 192 Treatment Grant which is administered by ODCP.

The grant awards are primarily focused on addressing Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome by offering comprehensive residential treatment services to pregnant and parenting women. To learn more, see the full release.

Virginia Moore Access Award

Today, First Lady Beshear also announced a special recognition for Team Kentucky’s primary American Sign Language interpreter, Virginia Moore, who is executive director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

“Our very own Virginia Moore has been honored for demonstrating her dedication to advocating for the deaf and hard of hearing community in Kentucky,” said First Lady Beshear. “The award, properly named the Virginia Moore Access Award, is presented by the Kentucky Educators for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing here in Kentucky.”

Indoor Visitation Resumes for Some Long-Term Care Facilities

Today, Gov. Beshear reminded Kentuckians that indoor visitation has resumed for non-Medicare-certified facilities that have been through the vaccination process.

Those facilities include assisted living facilities, personal care homes, intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities and independent living facilities. They do not include Medicare-certified skilled nursing facilities at this time because, for those facilities, the federal government would also need to waive restrictions.

Memorial

“Today, we share the loss of Gladys Bass, who passed away from COVID-19 on Feb. 10 at the age of 94. Her death came just eight weeks after her soulmate and husband of 74 years, Lewis ‘Sonny’ Bass, passed away from the virus,” said Gov. Beshear. “His loss left her heartbroken.

“Gladys was born in Lexington and was the youngest of eight children. She attended the University of Kentucky before meeting Sonny in Cincinnati. It was love at first sight, and they decided to build a beautiful life together.

“She effortlessly managed a busy household while encouraging Sonny throughout his many endeavors in life. When Sonny and his partners started Heritage House Nursing Home in 1961, the predecessor of Humana, you could find Gladys mopping floors, vacuuming or working the front desk to help get their first nursing home open.

“Gladys was the sweetest, most caring and loving woman, the matriarch that kept the foundation of the Bass family strong. Her friends and family always knew how much they were loved.

“Gladys’ loving spirit, beautiful smile and unending patience blessed this world for 94 years, and we are all better for it. She taught her family to love unconditionally, live life to the fullest and eat a piece of chocolate at every meal. We will mask up for Gladys, for Sonny and for every beloved Kentuckian lost to this horrible virus.”

More Information

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, information on testing locations, vaccines, contact tracing, school reports and guidance, guidance for health care providers and the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.