Gov. Beshear: COVID-19 Positivity Rate Falls Below 10%

Governor, state officials also update Kentuckians on vaccines, unemployment insurance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 25, 2021) – On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen below 10% for the first time since Dec. 31. Today’s new case report was also the lowest for a Monday since Jan. 4.

“Our cases are way too high, but I think when you look at this it shows how important the steps we took are and how important the ability to be able to take steps is when you are facing exponential growth in cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “We believe that this decline is real, not just a result of maybe fewer tests happening, because we know the positivity rate is also going down.”

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,268

New deaths today: 39

Positivity rate: 9.93%

Total deaths: 3,460

Currently hospitalized: 1,539

Currently in ICU: 374

Currently on ventilator: 203

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Calloway and Kenton. Each of these counties reported 40 or more new cases.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.

Vaccine Update

Today, Gov. Beshear said Kentucky is working to become the fastest state to vaccinate school staff so that all schools can safely reopen for in-person classes.

The Governor announced that Kentucky has administered 88% of all initial vaccine doses sent to the state’s vaccination program.[1]

“Just last week, we administered the most doses we ever have, including second doses – 93,499 – and vaccinated the most people we ever have with initial doses – 82,511 people,” said Gov. Beshear. “The problem here is supply, supply, supply. We can vaccinate 250,000 Kentuckians per week, and we’re still building up our capabilities, but we’re only getting 56,000 new doses per week from the federal government.

“Fortunately, we believe that all long-term care facilities, skilled nursing homes and assisted living facilities have received their first doses of the vaccine. If there is any remaining facility that has not received it, call the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and we will make sure to raise that with CVS or Walgreens so we can correct it immediately.”

This Thursday, the Governor will provide an update on how Kentuckians in Phase 1A, 1B and 1C can sign up for an appointment at new regional Kroger vaccination centers as well as other partner locations.

Unemployment Insurance Update

Today, Amy Cubbage, general counsel for Gov. Beshear, updated Kentuckians on total unemployment insurance (UI) claims filed, total claims pending, $300 payments, 1099s, UI payment debit cards and fraud reporting.

Cubbage said there have been 1,542,008 unemployment claims, including duplicates, filed in Kentucky since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 40,748 pending claims with no fraud or identity issues. In total, there are approximately 665,000 unique claims representing about 600,000 claimants.

Cubbage said if claimants payments are delayed because they had to set up a new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claim, they will still get $300 for all the weeks they qualify for PUA.

“Office of Unemployment Insurance (OUI) programmers are working on programming for how PUA claimants with backdated weeks claim those weeks in an expedited manner, and I’ll have an update regarding how that programming in our next update,” Cubbage said.

“We have received questions about the amounts listed on the 1099s our 2020 claimants are receiving. Multiple claimants have been confused by the total compensation amounts listed in box 1,” Cubbage added. “Please note that the amount listed on box 1 is the pre-tax amount of compensation you were entitled to. If you chose to have income tax withheld, the amounts you received either through a direct deposit or on your prepaid card will be after-tax amounts. Kentuckians with questions on this topic can email KYOU1099@ky.gov beginning tomorrow.

“If you are still receiving payments on a debit card, payments to that card will end this week. You will have until the end of February to spend any balance on that card. If you do not update your profile with a bank account before your next payment issues after the end of the debit card program, you will get a paper check. Please make sure we have your accurate mailing address uploaded if you will be getting a paper check. For new claimants who filed after Jan. 1, 2021, you should have only had the option for a direct deposit or paper check. This only affects those who chose a prepaid card prior during 2020.

“Finally, I want to warn Kentuckians that we have had an uptick of fraudulent claims. If you receive a letter from OUI regarding a claim for yourself or one of your employees and you or the employee did not file a claim, please email UIFraud@ky.gov and we will flag the claim and make sure nothing is paid. If you are concerned about identity theft, please check out the resources on the Kentucky Attorney General’s website.”

Utility Assistance for Kentucky Families

Today, Gov. Beshear announced up to $38 million is available to local governments to help Kentuckians with overdue utility bills in their jurisdiction. Each unit of local government may request up to $200,000 for assistance in their communities. To learn more, see the full release.

Appalachian Regional Commission Grants

Today, Gov. Beshear announced $2.5 million in Appalachian Regional Commission grants for two projects in Eastern Kentucky that will upgrade waterlines, create jobs and build a better Kentucky. To learn more, see the full release.

Kentucky Broadband Speed Test

Lt. Gov. Coleman reminded families to take the Kentucky Broadband Speed Test, a crowd-sourcing project that will gather data from Kentuckians needed to expand internet home access for distance learning, telework and telehealth. Kentuckians can take the free, anonymous speed test from Jan. 19 to Feb. 18 here . To learn more, see the full release.

“Gov. Beshear and I are committed to closing the digital divide for Kentucky families,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman. “If you don’t have internet access at home, we definitely need you to take part in this test! You can connect on any wireless network – at a business, local library or at a friend or family member’s house. You’ll choose ‘enter an address with no available service’ and after entering your home address you’ll identify the reason you do not have access at home.”

Memorial

On Friday, Gov. Beshear was joined by First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman for a memorial flag ceremony on the Capitol grounds to commemorate the more than 3,300 Kentuckians lost to the coronavirus pandemic. To learn more, see the full release and video.

Today, the Governor recognized one of those Kentuckians, Tara Mahone.

“The Kentucky Court of Justice lost one of its own to COVID-19 when Tara Mahone passed away Jan. 15, 2021. Tara worked with young people as a court designated worker for Christian County,” said Gov. Beshear. “She was full of energy and had a smile that made you feel at ease. She exemplified service above self, especially for those in need. Her passion was to mentor the youth of her community.

“Her husband, Keith Mahone, said he was proud of all the work Tara had done ministering to youth and families. He said he was at peace knowing she was going to heaven and he will see her again. Tara will be inducted into the Department of Family and Juvenile Services’ Hall of Fame by the Administrative Office of the Courts.”

More Information

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, information on testing locations, vaccines, contact tracing, school reports and guidance, guidance for health care providers and the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.

###

[1] Long-term care residents and staff in Kentucky are vaccinated through a separate, federal program run through CVS and Walgreens.