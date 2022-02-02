Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency as winter storm looms

FRANKFORT – Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of a major winter storm expected to hit Kentucky Wednesday night through Friday morning, producing significant amounts of rain, sleet, snow and ice. A winter weather warning is in place across much of the commonwealth.

The powerful winter storm is expected to create difficult travel conditions on major interstates as well as state and local roadways. Tree damage and power outages may occur given the impacts from ice and wind. Snowfall of 1-2 inches is expected in northwestern and Northern Kentucky.

The National Weather Service at Louisville issued an ice storm warning for the Jackson Purchase and Pennyrile regions and most of the rest of Kentucky north of the Cumberland Parkway. Ice accumulations are expected to range from 0.25 to 0.75 inches.

A Flood Watch has been issued for portions of Central Kentucky from Thursday morning through late Thursday night, as the area is expected to receive 2.5-3.5 inches of rain.

The Governor also issued an executive order to protect Kentuckians from price gouging that can occur during an emergency with goods and services like gasoline, food and household items. This order activates the state laws that prohibit price gouging, and Kentuckians should report it to the Office of the Attorney General at 1-888-432-9257 or ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.

State Offices Closed Thursday

After declaring a state of emergency, Gov. Beshear said he was closing state office buildings Thursday, Feb. 3, to help keep thousands of employees off dangerous roadways.

KYTC asked for cooperation and partnership of the public, with four specific requests: