Gov. Beshear encourages Kentuckians to stay diligent

FRANKFORT – On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has declined to 2.8% and he continued to encourage eligible Kentuckians to get vaccinated.

On Monday, all Kentuckians 40 and older will become eligible for three highly effective COVID-19 vaccines, in addition to all individuals in Phase 1A, 1B and 1C. By April 12, all Kentuckians 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“More than one in three Kentucky adults have been vaccinated so far, which is a huge milestone,” said Gov. Beshear. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, see where you can sign up. If you’ve got a family member or friend who wants their shot of hope, help them get registered and call our vaccine hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians), if you need help. Together, we can defeat COVID-19 this year, but we have to keep up our momentum.”

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Friday, March 26, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 646

New deaths today: 27

New audit deaths: 11

Positivity rate: 2.8%

Total deaths: 6,008

Currently hospitalized: 383

Currently in ICU: 88

Currently on ventilator: 46

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren and Scott. Each county reported at least 24 new cases.