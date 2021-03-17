Gov. Beshear highlights low state positivity rate

FRANKFORT – On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s positivity rate has declined to 3.73%.

“While our new cases have decreased dramatically since their peak in the commonwealth, these numbers are still too high,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are close to the finish line but we can’t let up yet. Keep masking up, keep social distancing and get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Let’s see this through to the end of the fight.”

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 963

New deaths today: 27

Positivity rate: 3.73%

Total deaths: 5,056

Currently hospitalized: 441

Currently in ICU: 109

Currently on ventilator: 60

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Lyon and Hardin. Each county reported at least 35 new cases.