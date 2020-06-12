Gov. Beshear June 11 Update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 11, 2020) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday updated Kentuckians on the state’s initiatives to combat the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“Some feel that the world is changing. I saw a poll that many people feel like the world’s out of control. We’ve got to breathe. We’ve got to stay calm and know that we will get through this together,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve already shown that we have what it takes.”

Case information

As of 4 p.m. June 11, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 11,945 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 69 of which were newly confirmed Thursday.

“There is a backlog in the federal system that we put our results into and, because of that, a significant number of results that would have come in today are going to come tomorrow,” said Gov. Beshear. “So our number today is really low but you should not read anything into that.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported nine new deaths Thursday, raising the total to 493 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“These are nine families that are going to need us during this difficult time, a time when there is already anxiety because it’s harder right now to grieve,” said Gov. Beshear. “Let’s try to do even more, those small things that can help people around us and lift them up.”

The deaths reported Thursday include 74-, 80- and 85-year-old men from Boone County; a 69-year-old man from Fayette County; a 75-year-old man from Gallatin County; 68- and 93-year-old men from Jefferson County; and a 63-year-old woman and 81-year-old man from Kenton County.

At least 3,379 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Historic Properties Advisory Commission

Today, Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on a request he has made to the commission.

“I have asked the state Historic Properties Advisory Commission to meet tomorrow to vote to remove the statue of Jefferson Davis from our capitol rotunda,” said Gov. Beshear. “It is long past due to remove a statue that some kids who come into this capitol, a capitol that’s supposed to be the people’s house and there for everybody, see as a symbol that they don’t matter.”

Testing expansion

Gov. Beshear on Wednesday announced that the state’s ongoing partnership with Kroger will bring expanded COVID-19 drive-through testing next week in several locations across the commonwealth.

As of Thursday, more than 308,786 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Kentucky. Gov. Beshear said the state’s testing capacity is high and urged everyone to get tested.

Information on how to register at more than 180 sites throughout the commonwealth can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.

Churches reopen to 50% capacity

As of yesterday, churches, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship can begin hosting congregants at 50% of their pre-pandemic capacities.

Census update

Gov. Beshear reminded Kentuckians of the critical importance of filling out their U.S. Census forms. Those who have not can fill out the Census at my2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020 (English) or 844-468-2020 (Spanish).

Absentee ballot request application online

Gov. Beshear is encouraging all voters to use a new absentee ballot request application now available online. A link to the State Board of Elections’ portal can be found at govoteky.com. He urged everyone who plans to vote in the primary elections to go to the portal and request an absentee mail-in ballot. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Monday, June 15.

