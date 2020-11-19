Gov. Beshear: Kentucky sets new single-day record of COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 19, 2020) – Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky set a new single-day record Thursday with 3,649 COVID-19 cases.

Today, Gov. Beshear also reported 112 red zone counties, the state’s highest positivity rate since May and 30 new deaths as he emphasized the need for new restrictions. Kentucky has experienced a 400% increase in positive cases over the past nine weeks.

“As our needs are increasing, more of our front line – our only line – health care workers are getting infected. More and more are in quarantine after a possible exposure, too,” said Gov. Beshear. “So as our need goes up, our capacity and ability to help people goes down. That’s why we’re taking these steps.”

Already, more than 250,000 Americans and more than 1,700 Kentuckians have died of COVID-19. The Governor said if we don’t take serious precautions now, our losses will be even greater before COVID-19 vaccines are readily available.

New requirements impact restaurants; bars; social gatherings; indoor fitness and recreation centers; venues and theaters; professional services; and schools. See the full executive orders here and here.

Thursday’s Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 3,649

New deaths today: 30

Positivity rate: 9.18%

Total deaths: 1,742

Currently hospitalized: 1,550

Currently in ICU: 358

Currently on ventilator: 199

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Kenton, Fayette, Boone, Warren, Hardin and Campbell. Each of these counties reported over 100 new cases.

The red zone counties for this week can be found here.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 93-year-old man from Boone County; a 75-year-old man from Breckinridge County; a 73-year-old woman from Calloway County; a 79-year-old man from Campbell County; a 94-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man from Daviess County; two men, ages 67 and 77, from Fayette County; a 67-year-old man from Gallatin County; a 70-year-old woman from Graves County; an 80-year-old woman from Hopkins County; three women, ages 53, 69 and 96, and two men, ages 70 and 95, from Jefferson County; five women, ages 75, 86, 90, 95 and 96, and three men, ages 64, 77 and 96, from Kenton County; a 73-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man from Lee County; a 69-year-old woman from McCracken County; two women, ages 92 and 96, from Monroe County; and an 89-year-old woman from Rockcastle County.

The Governor encouraged Kentuckians to donate blood to support local hospitals.

“The need for blood donors remains high as we continue to battle COVID-19 here in Kentucky and across the United States. For those looking to help, please visit RedCross.org/giveblood or KYBloodCenter.org today,” said Gov. Beshear. “Both of these organizations have implemented enhanced safety procedures for donors. It’s important we do what we can to help.”

Gov. Beshear announced United Parcel Service (UPS), one of the commonwealth’s larger employers, is stepping up to help Kentuckians whose livelihoods have been hurt by COVID-19. In particular, UPS is aiming to help restaurant and bar workers who have recently lost employment.

“Heading into the holiday season, UPS is planning to hire more than 1,000 people across Kentucky. These jobs include package handlers, warehouse workers and team members to help drivers delivering packages. These are good wages, and these jobs come at a crucial time for many Kentuckians. Thank you to UPS for making these opportunities available for our people during such a challenging year.”