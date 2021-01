Joint session will be at 7 p.m. Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 6, 2021) –) – Gov. Beshear released the following statement about the delay of the State of the Commonwealth:

“Based on the events at our nation’s Capitol, the Senate President, Speaker of the House and I have jointly agreed to delay the joint session for the State of the Commonwealth and the Budget address to 7 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 7. We all recognize the gravity of this situation.” – Gov. Andy Beshear