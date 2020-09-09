Gov. Beshear Orders Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Kentucky’s COVID-19 Fatalities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 9, 2020) – As the commonwealth’s coronavirus death toll topped 1,000, Gov. Andy Beshear directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff for one week as a tribute to all those Kentuckians who have passed away due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019.

“I am ordering that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff for one week beginning tomorrow,” said Gov. Beshear. “Families across Kentucky are hurting as a result of the tragic losses brought by this pandemic. We are lighting our homes and businesses green and ringing our bells daily for these victims, but this is one more way we can show our support for these members of our community as they mourn their loved ones.”

Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise on Thursday, Sept. 10, and remain so until sunset on Wednesday, Sept.16. Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout Kentucky to join in this tribute.

Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.