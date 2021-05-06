Gov. Beshear plans to loosen restrictions beginning May 28

FRANKFORT – On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that on May 28, all events and businesses with 1,000 or fewer people present can increase to 75% capacity.

In addition, starting May 28, indoor and outdoor events with more than 1,000 people can be held at 60% capacity.

“The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now projecting a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases by July. I’m hoping we’ll be fully done with all capacity restrictions by July. That is my expectation,” said Gov. Beshear. “We don’t have to be patient for that much longer, but we do have to finish our work and protect the people around us.”

The Governor also clarified that small groups of individuals are no longer mandated to wear facial coverings indoors in private businesses or homes if all individuals present have received the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior.

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

People vaccinated in Kentucky (have received at least one dose): 1,842,521

New cases today: 655, Positivity rate: 3.51%