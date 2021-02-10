Gov. Beshear provides Covid-19 update

FRANKFORT – On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s positivity rate has decreased again to 7.5%.
“We are still seeing far too many deaths, but this decreased positivity rate is a really hopeful leading indicator,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have come so far in our fight against this virus – now, we need to hang on until we reach the finish line.”
This afternoon, Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on a hazardous winter storm system that is affecting communities across the state and will make travel dangerous today and Thursday. To learn more see the full release.
Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases today: 1,914
New deaths today: 49
Positivity rate: 7.5%
Total deaths: 4,175
Currently hospitalized: 1,191
Currently in ICU: 336
Currently on ventilator: 169