Gov. Beshear provides Covid-19 update

FRANKFORT – On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s positivity rate has decreased again to 7.5%.

“We are still seeing far too many deaths, but this decreased positivity rate is a really hopeful leading indicator,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have come so far in our fight against this virus – now, we need to hang on until we reach the finish line.”

This afternoon, Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on a hazardous winter storm system that is affecting communities across the state and will make travel dangerous today and Thursday. To learn more see the full release.

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,914

New deaths today: 49

Positivity rate: 7.5%

Total deaths: 4,175

Currently hospitalized: 1,191

Currently in ICU: 336

Currently on ventilator: 169