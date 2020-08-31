Gov. Beshear Provides Sunday Update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 30, 2020) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“With today’s 462 new positive cases of COVID-19, this last week has been our single largest week ever for new cases of COVID: 4,503. It brings our total number of cases to date to 48,032,” the Governor said. “That means we have to do better. With this number of cases we see more people hospitalized, we see sadly more people being lost. So please wear your mask, please make good decisions. This is a time when this virus is spreading aggressively.”

Case Information

As of 3 p.m. Aug. 30, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 48,032 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 462 of which were newly reported Sunday.

Seventy-nine of the newly reported cases were from children age 18 and younger, of which 13 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest is two months old.

“We have almost 80 of today’s cases being kids 18 and under,” the Governor said. “That’s a lot of school-age kids, so please be careful.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported nine new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 930 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“That’s nine more families who are suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear.

The deaths reported Sunday included an 82-year-old man from Lincoln County; a 66-year-old woman from Russell County; a 71-year-old man from Green County; an 80-year-old woman from Calloway County; an 83-year-old man from Harlan County, a 75-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman from Casey County; and an 82-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman from Fayette County.

“This being the single highest week for new cases: Do your best. We can’t be tired, we can’t give up,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have to bring it every week, because this virus is going to continue to take people we love. So, Mask Up Kentucky. Let’s beat COVID-19.”

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information is unavailable until Monday.

“What might be considered in Kentucky a ‘trifecta of holidays’ begins this coming Friday,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Enjoy watching the fillies on Oaks Day this Friday. Watch the Kentucky Derby, the 146th Run for the Roses, on Saturday. And, enjoy the entire Labor Day weekend. Just do it in ways that keep you and others safe. Stay Healthy at Home as much as you can. When you go out in public, please practice social distancing, wear a mask whenever you are near others, and wash your hands often. If we all do these things, we have a much better chance for safer, healthier fall and winter holidays with family and friends. These changes to our routines make an immense difference and save lives. Together, Team Kentucky can get through this.”

