Gov. Beshear Provides Tuesday Update on COVID-19

Gov. Beshear Provides Update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 23, 2020) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday updated Kentuckians on the state’s actions to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“We have made the changes in our daily lives, all in order keep our fellow Kentuckians safe from this deadly disease,” Gov. Beshear said. “I see the sacrifices being made by so many and I’ve never been more proud to be your Governor. It’s not only the compassionate thing to do, it’s also letting us reopen our economy without the problems we’re seeing in other states that threaten to reverse such efforts.”

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. June 23, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 14,141 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 315 of which were newly reported Tuesday.

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported 11 new deaths Tuesday, raising the total to 537 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Tuesday include a 52-year-old woman from Allen County; three women, ages 77, 77 and 91, and a 90-year-old man from Clark County; a 78-year-old woman from Fayette County; an 84-year-old woman from Graves County; a 46-year-old woman from Harlan County; a 67-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 106-year-old man from Logan County; and a 77-year-old woman from Shelby County.

“These are 11 Kentuckians whose families are hurting and who need all of us to keep them in mind and in our prayers,” the Governor said. “Let’s remember to light our homes and businesses up green and to ring bells every morning at 10 a.m. to let everyone who has lost someone to the coronavirus know we care.”

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 363,027 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 3,591 Kentuckians had recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

New Guidance for Venues

Gov. Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s commissioner of public health, are preparing Kentuckians for updated guidance beginning Monday, June 29, for many venues, including restaurants and bars. The new guidance also covers wedding venues and gatherings of 50 or fewer people.

Adherence to rules on social distancing, mask use and sanitation remains critically important, and people in more vulnerable categories should continue to avoid such gatherings.

Testing expansion

Gov. Beshear is reminding Kentuckians to take advantage of the state’s partnership with Kroger, which has brought free drive-through testing across the commonwealth.

This week, Kroger is providing testing in Fayette County at Bluegrass Community and Technical College (500 Newtown Pike, Lexington); in Jefferson County at Southern High School (8620 Preston Highway, Louisville); in Shelby County at Milestone Academics (1361 Frankfort Road, Shelbyville); and Warren County at Basil Griffin Park (2055 Three Springs Road, Bowling Green).

Information on how to register at more than 180 sites throughout the commonwealth can be found here.

Census Update

Gov. Beshear reminded Kentuckians of the critical importance of filling out their U.S. Census forms. Those who have not can fill out the Census at my2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020 (English) or 844-468-2020 (Spanish).

