Gov. Beshear Provides Update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT – On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s positivity rate has declined to 5.9%, the lowest since Oct. 27.

“We are getting these vaccines out faster than the federal government can provide them, so there’s a lot of hope moving into the future,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are going to defeat this virus this year, but until then, we’ve got to protect each other.”

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,306

New deaths today: 51

Positivity rate: 5.9%

Total deaths: 4,527

Currently hospitalized: 883

Currently in ICU: 228

Currently on ventilator: 112

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette and Kenton. Each county reported at least 50 new cases. Jefferson County reported 173.