Gov. Beshear Provides Update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 1, 2020) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday updated Kentuckians on the state’s efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

Case information

As of 4 p.m. June 1, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 10,046 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky. The Governor provided updated information about coronavirus newly confirmed Sunday and Monday in Kentucky.

“Kentucky has had 131 new positive cases with zero new deaths on Sunday and 214 new cases with eight new deaths on Monday,” reported Dr. Steven Stack, Commissioner for Public Health. “We continue our efforts to expand testing, ramp up contact tracing and urge the public to practice social distancing and wear cloth face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The total number of reported deaths attributed to coronavirus stands at 439 Kentuckians.

The deaths reported Monday include an 84-year-old woman from Campbell County; an 82-year-old woman from Gallatin County; a 98-year-old woman from Grayson County; three men, ages 33, 53 and 75, from Jefferson County; a 90-year-old woman from Kenton County; and an 88-year-old man from Logan County.

The Governor reminded Kentuckians to light their homes, places of business and places of worship green for compassion.

At least 3,232 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity: for Sunday’s information, click here; for Monday’s information, click here.

Monday morning

Monday, the Governor addressed an event that occurred when the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and the Kentucky National Guard were dispatched to 26th and Broadway around 12 a.m. Monday. While working to disperse a crowd, LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard were fired upon. LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard returned fire resulting in a death.

“Given the seriousness of the situation, I have authorized the Kentucky State Police to independently investigate the event,” the Governor stated.

Gov. Beshear also joined Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, along with attorney Lonita Baker to speak about the search for justice in Taylor’s death and the need for calm on the streets of Louisville. To view the news conference, click here.

