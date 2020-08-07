Gov. Beshear Provides Update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 7, 2020) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday updated Kentuckians on the continued fight against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in the commonwealth.

Yesterday, the Governor extended the state’s mandate requiring face coverings in some situations for another 30 days, citing its success and continued importance in flattening the curve of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases.

“I hope you are staying safe and have planned a weekend that will help you enjoy but also do what it takes to defeat COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our positivity rate is up to 5.57%, and what it suggests is that we are still in a very dangerous place where this virus could easily get out of control.”

On Monday, the Governor is expected to have additional guidance for Kentucky’s bars and restaurants.

“Expectations ought to be that capacity will increase again to 50%, but there will be some changes. Especially in restaurants, we need people to still prioritize outdoor seating,” said Gov. Beshear yesterday. “Bars and restaurants are both going to be expected to have their last item served at 10 p.m. Then there is going to be an hour to let people eat and drink and ultimately go home.”

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Aug. 7, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 33,796 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 573 of which were newly reported Friday. Twenty-one of the newly reported cases were children age 5 and younger.

“We all ought to do our part for these kids and all of our kids,” said Gov. Beshear.

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported four new deaths Friday, raising the total to 764 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Friday include a 62-year-old woman from Graves County; a 73-year-old woman from Jefferson County; a 91-year-old man from Laurel County; and a 53-year-old man from Pulaski County.

“We are in a place right now where this virus is spreading too much,” said Gov. Beshear. “Let’s beat COVID-19 so we don’t lose even more beloved Kentuckians.”

As of Friday, there have been at least 684,356 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.57%. At least 8,589 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here. To see all recent daily reports, click here.

Expanded COVID-19 Testing

Gov. Beshear continues to encourage all Kentuckians to take advantage of coronavirus testing being offered at more than 200 locations across the commonwealth.

For additional information about each location, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.

Week in Review

For more information on this week’s updates, including those on expanded COVID-19 testing, new flexibility for schools, the David McAtee shooting investigation, the First Lady’s Coverings for Kids program, long-term care, transportation CARES Act funding, Dollar General’s expansion in Kentucky, the Nettie Depp monument, Kentucky Infrastructure Authority loans, the 2020 Kentucky State Fair, corrections, driver’s licensing, pharmacy refills and price-gouging prohibition, visit governor.ky.gov.

More Information

Read about other key updates, actions and information from Gov. Beshear and his administration at governor.ky.gov, kycovid19.ky.gov and the Governor’s official social media accounts Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Kentuckians can also access translated COVID-19 information and daily summaries of the Governor’s news conference at teamkentuckytranslations.com.