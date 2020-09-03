Gov. Beshear provides update on COVID-19

Sept. 2, 2020

As of 4 p.m. Sept. 2, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 49,991 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 816 of which were newly reported Wednesday. One hundred and sixteen of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 18 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was only 2 months old.

“Today we have a tough report all the way around,” the Governor said. “Thirty-six deaths in the last three days. That’s what happens when we have the number of cases that we currently have in Kentucky. Let’s make sure that we’re doing better and working even harder.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported 18 new deaths Wednesday, raising the total to 966 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Wednesday include an 82-year-old man from Ballard County; a 79-year-old woman from Bell County; a 67-year-old man and a 91-year-old woman from Casey County; an 87-year-old woman from Christian County; two women, ages 65 and 79, from Fayette County; a 97-year-old woman from Lincoln County; a 77-year-old man from Martin County; a 43-year-old man from Oldham County; a 91-year-old woman from Perry County; four women, ages 62, 78, 78 and 81, and an 83-year-old man from Todd County; and two women, ages 96 and 99, from Warren County.

“It’s very rare that I have to read 18 of those that we’ve lost in one day,” said Gov. Beshear. “These families are going to need our help. If you know them personally, give them a call and lend a hand. Put out that green light. This loss is all over the commonwealth, so no matter where you are, somebody may need to see that you care.”

As of Wednesday, there have been at least 894,808 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.71%. At least 10,463 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

