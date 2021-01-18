Gov. Beshear Provides Update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 15, 2021) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians about COVID-19 case information and vaccines, as well as security measures at the State Capitol this weekend.

“These case numbers are still far too high, but there is hopeful news today, too. We are on track as we ramp up to meet our goal of administering 90% of all vaccine received within seven days of arrival,” said Gov. Beshear. “In fact, last week we administered more doses of vaccine than we received.”

The Governor said 325,625 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been received in Kentucky and 190,547 doses have been administered. Of those doses, 31,158 have been administered to long-term care facility residents and staff.

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 3,955

New deaths today: 19

Positivity rate: 12.09%

Total deaths: 3,061

Currently hospitalized: 1,644

Currently in ICU: 392

Currently on ventilator: 203

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Oldham, Fayette, Kenton and Boone. Each of these counties reported 160 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 584.

Security at Capitol Increased for Next Several Days

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced heightened security measures around the Kentucky State Capitol grounds in Frankfort following the Jan. 6 attack by domestic terrorists on the U.S. Capitol.

More Information

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, information on testing locations, vaccines, contact tracing, school reports and guidance, guidance for health care providers and the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.

Kentuckians can listen to translated audio summaries (created in partnership with RadioLex) of the Governor’s Jan. 14 update on unemployment insurance, the state’s partnership with Kroger to expand vaccinations in the commonwealth and more here: Chinese, English, French, Japanese, Korean, Russian and Spanish.