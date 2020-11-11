Gov. Beshear reports 2,700 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 11, 2020) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear warned every Kentuckian that they must take the pandemic more seriously in order to protect themselves, their families and their community. Kentuckians are in sig

nificantly greater danger of contracting COVID-19 now than they were in March or April; on Wednesday, the Governor reported 2,700 new cases, the state’s highest ever daily total. In addition, the positivity rate has increased to 8.12%, the highest it has been since May 5

“This entire state is in danger. COVID-19 is absolutely everywhere. We need everybody to wear your masks and follow red zone reduction recommendations and school recommendations. It is a must if you want to lessen the impact in your community,” said Gov. Beshear.

On Veterans Day, the Governor also thanked veterans “for their service to this country and to this commonwealth.” He continued, “We are deeply, deeply grateful.”

Finally, Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on the Brent Spence Bridge.

“Our Transportation Cabinet is utilizing unmanned aerial systems equipment to aid in the inspection of the structure so we can do that safely, determine the amount of damage and start to get to work on repairs,” said Gov. Beshear. “The debris is the obstacle for inspections to begin; the bridge’s temperature is no longer the obstacle.” To see the full release about the early morning crash and fire on the bridge, click here.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will post updates about the bridge here.

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 2,700

New deaths today: 14

Positivity rate: 8.12%

Total deaths: 1,604

Currently hospitalized: 1,274

Currently in ICU: 297

Currently on ventilator: 151

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Boone, Kenton, Hardin, Nelson, Campbell and Daviess.

The red zone counties for this week can be found here.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 62-year-old man from Bell County; a 56-year-old woman from Christian County; a 100-year-old woman from Fayette County; two women, ages 74 and 77, and six men, ages 61, 67, 71, 78, 84 and 97, from Jefferson County; a 77-year-old woman from Lawrence County; a 75-year-old man from Magoffin County; and an 85-year-old woman from Montgomery County.

More Information

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.