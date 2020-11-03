Gov. Beshear: Virus Continues to Surge Across Commonwealth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 3, 2020) – On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentuckians should be alarmed by the surge of COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth and renew their commitment to stop the spread of this disease before the crisis escalates further.

“It continues to be a difficult time in the commonwealth, where every day, things appear to be getting worse and more concerning,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are seeing not only a surge in the virus, but more and more of our kids by percentage who are getting it.”

Families, schools, businesses and community leaders in counties listed in the red zone should follow nine recommendations to keep people safe. All Kentuckians should consider adopting some of these recommendations to help their county avoid the red zone. Today’s COVID-19 case report is the highest ever for a Tuesday.

He encouraged all Kentuckians to vote safely and make their voices heard today.

“I think Kentuckians are really focused on what appears to be a record turnout. I believe this election will be one that is good for democracy and shows that Kentucky can be a model for the country,” said Gov. Beshear.

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,795

New deaths today: 11

Positivity rate: 6.24%

Total deaths: 1,503

Currently hospitalized: 1,037

Currently in ICU: 259

Currently on ventilator: 116

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Laurel, Boone and Kenton.

Those reported lost to the virus today include: a 71-year-old man from Hardin County; four women, ages 86, 91, 92 and 94, and a 59-year-old man from Jefferson County; an 88-year-old woman from Monroe County; a 76-year-old man from Montgomery County; an 82-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man from Muhlenberg County; and a 78-year-old man from Ohio County.

More Information

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.