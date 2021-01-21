Gov. Beshear: ‘We still have too many cases’

FRANKFORT – On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s highest-ever number of newly reported deaths, while also noting that the state’s positivity rate decreased.

“We still have too many cases, but it does appear we are seeing a decline from our highest week ever. Our positivity rate is down again. Far higher than we want, but this is a good trend,” said Gov. Beshear. “The hard part though about today’s report is it’s the most deaths we ever announced.”

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 3,728

New deaths today: 58

Positivity rate: 11.05%

Total deaths: 3,301

Currently hospitalized: 1,604

Currently in ICU: 395

Currently on ventilator: 209

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Boone, Hardin, Warren and Daviess. Each of these counties reported 125 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 604.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.

The Governor noted Kentucky’s COVID-19 mortality rate (1%) is lower than the national (1.7%) and world (2.2%) averages.

“This I think is a testament to providing education to Kentuckians about this virus and about what to do if you contract it. And it’s a testament to our health care workers,” said Gov. Beshear. “You’ve done your commonwealth and your country proud.”

He also asked both Kentuckians and health care providers to be patient throughout the COVID-19 vaccine roll out.

“Splitting vaccine shipments into really small quantities just wouldn’t make sense, and would slow us down,” said Gov. Beshear. “That’s why we’re distributing by region, by population. This is not a competition, this is about us trying to find the right partners for the right phase.”

The Governor also shared a remembrance of one Kentuckian lost to COVID-19.

“Today, we share the story of Peggy Lynn Davis from Ashland, Ky. She was only 67 years old when she passed away on Friday from COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “Peggy was loved by all, and her family saw that through the outpouring of wonderful stories about her after her death.

“Born and raised in Ashland, Peggy worked in health care and built her own successful business, even being recognized nationally. Despite this, Peggy always downplayed her professional accolades, saying her greatest accomplishments were her children.

“Now mourning Peggy’s loss are her husband, Robert Davis, their three sons, Bobby, JP and Wesley, and her three grandchildren.

“Her family said Peggy will be remembered as a selfless mother, not just to her family, but to everyone she cared for throughout her life. Today our thoughts and prayers are with Robert, Bobby, JP and Wesley.”

Tomorrow at 2 p.m. EST, Gov. Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman will honor Kentucky’s victims of COVID-19 in an outdoor ceremony. The memorial will include members of the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard as well as a performance by baritone Keith Dean of Frankfort.

The Governor, First Lady and Lieutenant Governor will also plant the final flags in a sea of more than 3,000 flags representing each Kentuckian lost to the virus.