Gov. Beshear’s case update for Oct. 8, 2020

As of 4 p.m. Oct. 8, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 77,455 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 884 of which were newly reported Thursday. One hundred and eight of the newly reported cases were from children ages 0-18, of which 32 were children ages 0-5.

“This is about 20 cases less than we had this day last week. It’s about 200 more than we had in the two preceding weeks before that,” said Gov. Beshear. “It gives you an idea again that even excluding some of the backlog cases that came in yesterday we are unfortunately on track to have the single largest week thus far in this epidemic.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported 11 new deaths Thursday, raising the total to 1,234 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Thursday include a 62-year-old woman from Bell County; a 95-year-old woman from Boyd County; a 60-year-old woman from Bullitt County; an 80-year-old woman from Fayette County; two women, ages 63 and 85, and a 58-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 65-year-old man from Lincoln County; an 86-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man from Scott County; and a 31-year-old man from Warren County.

“That’s 11 Kentucky families, so please be there for them, show your empathy, be the great Kentuckians that we are. Light your homes up green because you never know who’s driving by at that part of the night or that part of the morning,” said Gov. Beshear. “That may just help them know that you’re out there and supporting them. And let’s make sure we continue to ring those bells at 10 a.m. every morning. And if you know these families, please reach out. Tell them you care about them. Tell them they’re not alone.”

As of Thursday, there have been at least 1,592,037 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.10%, and at least 13,113 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

