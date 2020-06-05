Gov. Beshear’s June 4 update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 4, 2020) – On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear detailed the state’s concerted efforts to combat the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on new case numbers and Healthy at Work announcements.

Gov. Beshear also noted that he asked all Kentuckians to observe a moment of silence at 2 p.m. EDT to honor George Floyd as loved ones and leaders remembered him in Minneapolis. The Governor delayed his news conference Thursday until the memorial service concluded.

“Today, the best thing I can do is let the words of Mr. Floyd’s memorial lead the way and renew our commitment to make sure the world looks different moving forward,” Gov. Beshear said.

Given the memorial service, the Governor’s update on COVID-19 was brief.

Case information

As of 4 p.m. June 4, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 10,705 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 295 of which were newly confirmed Thursday. Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported eight new deaths Thursday, raising the total to 458 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Thursday include an 87-year-old woman from Boone County, a 72-year-old man from Franklin County, an 82-year-old man from Grayson County, a 92-year-old man from Kenton County, a 71-year old woman and 91- and 92-year-old men from Jefferson County and an 86-year-old woman from Metcalfe County.

“We need compassion in our world and in this commonwealth now more than ever. So turn on those green lights, ring those bells tomorrow at 10 a.m.,” Gov. Beshear said. “Let’s remind these families, ourselves and our neighbors that we are called be good people that care about each other, listen to each other, and comfort one another in our pain.”

At least 3,303 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Jefferson Davis statue

Responding to a reporter’s question about the statue of Jefferson Davis in the Capitol Rotunda, Gov. Beshear said Thursday that the statue has no place in the Capitol, which should be welcoming to all Kentuckians.

“I believe the statue of Jefferson Davis is a symbol that divides us. Even if there are those who think it’s a part of history, there should be a better place to put it in historical context,” Gov. Beshear said. “I don’t think it should be in the Capitol Rotunda.”

Healthy at Work

NASCAR returns with no spectators

Races have been on hold at the Kentucky Speedway due to COVID-19, but they will return for the annual July weekend, which includes the 10th anniversary of the NASCAR Cup Series, Quaker State 400. The full schedule is:

Thursday, July 9 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kentucky 300

Friday, July 10 – NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alsco 300

Saturday, July 11 – NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 (Sponsored by Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highway Safety to encourage seatbelt usage, especially in trucks)

Sunday, July 12 – NASCAR Cup Series, Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart

All four races will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1

These dates do not currently correspond with the dates on the Kentucky Speedway, NASCAR and Fox Sports websites. An announcement of date changes due to coronavirus is expected soon from NASCAR.

Historical horse racing

Gov. Beshear said that historical racing would begin June 8.

