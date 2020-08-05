Governor Beshear Announces Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Awarded More Than $6.4 Million in CARES Act Funding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 5, 2020) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has been awarded more than $6.4 million to help public transit agencies continue operating during the deadly novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The funding, part of the CARES Act, is from the Federal Transit Administration. KYTC will distribute it in grants to 16 public transit agencies serving 79 counties across Kentucky. It will cover an array of operating costs including security and disinfection equipment, electronic ticketing, office equipment and supplies and transit vehicles, among others.

“Thousands of our fellow Kentuckians depend on public transit for daily transportation. It’s how they get to doctor appointments, jobs, the grocery and other essential locations,” Gov. Beshear said. “These transit agencies and their employees are on the front line in our battle against COVID-19.”

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray noted that public transit agencies have lost ridership because of the pandemic and have experienced much employee time lost to illness. “These agencies are struggling financially, and this funding is sorely needed to keep services running and our people protected,” Secretary Gray said.

CARES – Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security – was enacted by Congress to stimulate the economy while much of the nation’s workforce stays healthy at home.

The newly announced grant is for $6,413,177. It follows an initial round of CARES Act transit funding totaling $22.9 million in May. There is a wide range of eligible operational expenses, including purchases of fuel and procurement of personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, disinfectant wipes, disinfection services and protective barriers between drivers and passengers.

A list of the transit agencies, amounts of potential awards and areas of service is available here.

More information about Gov. Beshear’s actions and Kentucky’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found at the main Kentucky COVID-19 webpage.