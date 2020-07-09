Governor mandate for wearing face masks in public begins Friday

Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order Thursday that requires face masks be worn in most public places, including outdoors if people are not six feet apart. The mandate begins at 5 p.m. Friday.

The mandate exempts people with certain medical conditions and children age 5 and under.

The order requires face coverings when people are inside or waiting to enter any retail establishment, grocery store, pharmacy, hair salon/barbershop, nail salon, tattoo parlor, child care facility, restaurant or bar (when not seated and consuming food and beverage), health care setting, or any other indoor public space in which it is difficult to maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from all individuals who are not members of that person’s household.

Face coverings must also be worn outdoors in public places if people cannot maintain a physical distance of six feet.

In addition to children under 5 years of age and medical conditions, Beshear allows for people giving a speech or broadcasting, swimming, or engaged in exercise.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services will promulgate regulations with the order and Beshear encourages local, county and city government offices and agencies to also adopt requirements.

A copy of the executive order can be read here.