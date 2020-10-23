Governor’s 10.22.20 case update

As of 4 p.m. Oct. 22, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,330

New deaths today: 17

Positivity rate: 5.30%

Total deaths: 1,380

Currently hospitalized: 800

Currently in ICU: 214

Currently on ventilator: 105

The top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Nelson, Hardin, Warren and Barren.

Those reported lost to the virus today include two women, ages 69 and 74, from Allen County; a 73-year-old man from Fayette County; two women, ages 60 and 78, from Greenup County; a 65-year-old woman from Hancock County; a 64-year-old woman from Hardin County; a 52-year-old man from Henderson County; a 95-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man from Jefferson County; an 87-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 93-year-old woman from Knott County; a 77-year-old woman from Lee County; a 76-year-old man from McCracken County; a 63-year-old man from Nicholas County; an 87-year-old man from Rockcastle County; and a 96-year-old man from Scott County.

The Governor implored all Kentuckians to take the virus seriously and shared three examples of other states dealing with preventable surges in cases and deaths. He said there is still time to prevent Kentucky from going the direction of Florida, Utahand Wisconsin.