Graham charged with possession

by

Bradley Graham of Columbia was charged earlier Thursday morning with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; as well as promoting contraband.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department were called to the Adair County Regional Jail after deputy jailers discovered suspected narcotics within a cell. Upon arrival officers observed suspected methamphetamine located within a drink top cap along with a syringe.

Officer Justin Cross was the investigating officer. More charges are expected.

 