Gray charged with felony assault

Dylan Gray of Columbia was arrested early Friday morning for felony assault after an alleged altercation with a juvenile.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department responded to a call from the emergency room at T.J. Health Columbia. A 17-year-old male juvenile had been brought in for possible head injuries sustained in an altercation. The juvenile was later flown to Norton’s Hospital in Louisville for further treatment.

Officers made contact with Gray on the public square and he was arrested for assault, second degree, a Class C felony.

Officer Trevor Foster is the investigating officer, and he was assisted by officer Jared Conover.