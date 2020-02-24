Green County man arrested at Sleep Inn on drug charges

The Columbia Police executed a search warrant within a room at Sleep Inn & Suites on Friday, Feb. 21, after a tip of drug activity there led them to begin an investigation.

After conducting a search, officers located and seized five stolen firearms, four ounces of suspected methamphetamine, Xanax, marijuana, digital scales and $9,742 in cash.

Paul Cruse, 28, of Greensburg has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine, trafficking in marijuana, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property.

Officer Drew Conn was the investigating officer and was assisted on scene by Officer Jordan Dean, Deputy Justin Cross and Deputy Joey Keith.