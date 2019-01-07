Green County man charged with Murder

(Greensburg KY January 7, 2019) On Saturday, January 5, 2018 at approximately 1:35 PM CST Units from Post 15, along with the Green County Sheriff’s Department, were dispatched to a fight complaint at a residence located one mile east of Greensburg on Ralph Vaughn Rd.

When units arrived they located 49 year old Gregory Richard of Greensburg, unresponsive with a severe head injury.

The investigation revealed that Richard had been involved in an altercation with his step son, 31 year old Robert Cundiff of Greensburg. Detective Nick Davis arrested and charged Cundiff with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Cundiff was lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center. Detective Davis was assisted on scene by other KSP personnel, Green County Sheriff’s Department, Green County EMS, and the Green County Coroner’s office.