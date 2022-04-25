Green looks good on Kentucky

Kentucky Health News

Every county in Kentucky has a low level of coronavirus transmission, according to the latest weekly analysis of risk based on cases and hospital capacity by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC ratings are based on new coronavirus cases, Covid-19 hospitalizations and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by Covid-19 patients. Its color-coded map uses green for counties with low risk of transmission, yellow for counties with medium risk and red for counties with high risk.

The latest map shows that the whole state is in the green, a level that comes with recommendations to stay up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines and to get tested if you have symptoms.

The CDC reports that 91.7% of counties and county equivalents in the U.S. have a low level of Covid-19.

The latest ratings came as Kentucky’s Covid-19 cases and the share of Kentuckians testing positive for the virus in the previous week ticked up a bit, while hospital numbers continued to decline.

“So we’re gonna keep taking a look at at where the numbers of cases and positivity are, but [we’re] not concerned because of where these [hospital] graphs are, which is in such a good place,” Gov. Andy Beshear said at his weekly news conference on Thursday, before the new CDC map was released.

The slight uptick also comes as Kentucky gears up for what Beshear said would be record crowds at this year’s Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7, which he said he plans on attending.

“We are in the best shape that we have been since the start of the pandemic, with all factors considered to host the Kentucky Derby,” he said. “And how exciting is that?”