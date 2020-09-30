Green River Animal Shelter by appointment only until Oct. 19

Wednesday, Sept. 30

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY:

Due to exposure to COVID-19 of one employee and causing a staffing shortage, the Green River Animal Shelter will be by appointment only until October 19, 2020. We will still be doing adoptions. Pictures of animals can be viewed on our Facebook Page. If you want to see an animal in person, please call the shelter and we will work with you to set up a time. If you have questions or concerns, please call the Green River Animal Shelter at 270-385-9655. Please know we take the safety of our staff, visitors, and animals very important.

Gale B. Cowan

Adair County Judge Executive