Green River to open accessible fishing pier

FRANKFORT – A new fishing pier at Green River Lake State Park is now open for the public to use and enjoy.

To commemorate its opening, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Commissioner Rich Storm will join representatives from project partners, including Friends of Green River Lake, Green River Lake State Park and the Taylor County Tourist Commission, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 1 at 12 p.m. The event is open to the public.

The fishing pier is located in Taylor County at the state park between the campground beach and the Lone Valley boat ramp. It features approximately 960 square feet of fishable area and is connected to a parking lot by an accessible concrete pathway.

To enhance anglers’ odds of catching fish from the pier, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife placed six “spiderhump” fish-attracting structures on the lake bottom within easy casting distance from the pier.

The structures are 7-feet deep at summer pool and made of rock piles and logs or pipe fashioned in a spoke-and-wheel configuration. Pipe was used closest to the pier in place of natural logs to reduce snagging of hooks while still providing shade and cover like natural logs.

Similar structures have been used at Barren River Lake and Nolin Lake and are proven to attract largemouth bass and crappie.

Funding for the project was provided by Friends of Green River Lake and the Kentucky Department of Parks.

Green River Lake is an 8,181-acre impoundment in Adair and Taylor counties.