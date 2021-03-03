Gregory Daniel “Greg” Collins, Sr., 63, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Sunday, February 28, 2021 at his home.
He was born June 16, 1957, in Adair County, to the late Joe Sr. and Ruth Jessee Collins. Greg was a US Army Veteran, an electronics technician and most recently operated a produce stand at the edge of town on Highway 55. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Crystal Gayle Collins and a brother, Kirk Douglas Collins.
Survivors include:
Seven children – Stephen (Jamie) Collins of Lebanon, Stephanie (Joe) Caldwell of Morgantown, Angela (Charles) Shultz of Taylorsville, Jessica (Heath) Williams of Edmonton, Gregory Daniel Collins, Jr., of Nashville,TN, David Collins of Columbia, Sara (Mickey) Wheeler of Columbia
One brother – Joe Collins, Jr., of Columbia
One sister – Pamela Bailey of Columbia
One aunt – Edra Nell Collins of Columbia
His significant other – Rebecca Holtzclaw of Columbia
18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, several other relatives and friends
Funeral service – Friday, March 5, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Bailey officiating
Burial in Jessee Family Cemetery with full military honors presented by VFW Post 6097
Visitation after 10:30 A.M. Friday
ALL ATTENDEES TO THE VISITATION AND/OR FUNERAL ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACIAL COVERING AND FOLLOW THE HEALTHY AT WORK GUIDELINES
Casket Bearers: Ricky Collins, Kerry Collins, Paul Jessee, Gary Wayne Collins, Jason Collins, Michael Collins, Keegan Williams, Heath Abbruzzo
Honorary: Bobby Coffey, Doyle Burton, Tony Jessee, Charles Wayne Jessee, Wendell Jessee, Ken Jessee
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements