Gregory Daniel “Greg” Collins, Sr., 63, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Sunday, February 28, 2021 at his home.

He was born June 16, 1957, in Adair County, to the late Joe Sr. and Ruth Jessee Collins. Greg was a US Army Veteran, an electronics technician and most recently operated a produce stand at the edge of town on Highway 55. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Crystal Gayle Collins and a brother, Kirk Douglas Collins.

Survivors include:

Seven children – Stephen (Jamie) Collins of Lebanon, Stephanie (Joe) Caldwell of Morgantown, Angela (Charles) Shultz of Taylorsville, Jessica (Heath) Williams of Edmonton, Gregory Daniel Collins, Jr., of Nashville,TN, David Collins of Columbia, Sara (Mickey) Wheeler of Columbia

One brother – Joe Collins, Jr., of Columbia

One sister – Pamela Bailey of Columbia

One aunt – Edra Nell Collins of Columbia

His significant other – Rebecca Holtzclaw of Columbia

18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, several other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Friday, March 5, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Bailey officiating

Burial in Jessee Family Cemetery with full military honors presented by VFW Post 6097

Visitation after 10:30 A.M. Friday

ALL ATTENDEES TO THE VISITATION AND/OR FUNERAL ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACIAL COVERING AND FOLLOW THE HEALTHY AT WORK GUIDELINES

Casket Bearers: Ricky Collins, Kerry Collins, Paul Jessee, Gary Wayne Collins, Jason Collins, Michael Collins, Keegan Williams, Heath Abbruzzo

Honorary: Bobby Coffey, Doyle Burton, Tony Jessee, Charles Wayne Jessee, Wendell Jessee, Ken Jessee

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements