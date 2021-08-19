Grooms arrested for active warrant, drug charges

Tyler Grooms of Columbia was arrested Thursday when Columbia Police Department officers responded to a call of a domestic altercation at a residence on Page Street.

Grooms was not at the scene when police arrived, however, officers were called back to the same residence two hours later and Grooms was there. Knowing he had outstanding warrants, officers placed Grooms in custody. Narcotics were also found on his body.

Grooms, 30, was taken into custody on an active warrant stemming from previous charges of fleeing and evading officers in 2020, as well as a charge of possession of a controlled substance; methamphetamine.

Officer Joey Keith and chief Jr. Murphy assisted officer Adam Cravens at the scene.