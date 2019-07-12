Hardin County man seriously injured after motorcycle accident on Hwy. 551

Today at 8:56 a.m. Adair County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle collision at the intersection of Holmes Bend Road and Ky. 551.

Stephen Edwards, 31, of Hardin County was operating a 2008 Suzuki 1000 motorcycle north on Ky. 551 and failed to negotiate the curve. Edwards left the roadway overturning the bike and was thrown from it.

Adair County EMS treated Edwards on scene until air medical landed at the scene and he was taken to University of Louisville Hospital via Air Evac.

Edwards sustained serious head injuries and was not wearing a helmet at time of the accident.

Speed is suspected as a contributing factor, as witnesses stated the bike had been seen at high rate of speed prior to collision.

The collision is being investigated by Sheriff Josh Brockman.

Kentucky State Police, Columbia Police, and state highway department responded and assisted at scene.