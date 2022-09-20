Harold Farrow, 95, of Columbia, KY went to his heavenly home on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on January 19, 1927 in Harrisburg, AR to the late William Frank and Hassie Irene Pippinger Farrow. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evola Janes Farrow.

Mr. Farrow was a beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend and an active member of the Milltown Church serving as chairman of the Board Trustees for several years. He was retired from General Motors as a Production Supervisor and enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include a daughter, Jackie Layfield (Michael) of Dyersburg, TN; two grandchildren, Matthew Wayne Brown (Roseanne) of California and Heather Renee Walker of New Mexico; a great grandson, Matthew Joseph Brown of California; two step grandsons, Anthony Perkins (Dawn) and Barry Perkins (Dana); a sister, Frankie Lloyd of Arkansas; and a special friend and companion Violet Keltner of Columbia, KY.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two step-children, Rickie Lewis Hitch and Delbra Kay Martin.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 4-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Rev. Barney Taylor, Rev. Russell Janes and Chuck Rogers will be officiating.