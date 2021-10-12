Haselwood arrested after pursuit

James Haselwood of Columbia was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement on a pursuit around town.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Haselwood as he rode his motorcycle on Wright Drive. Haselwood would not stop and made his way through multiple side streets, including driving in and out of traffic on Jamestown Street.

Haselwood, 38, eventually wrecked his motorcycle on Knifley Road and Hwy. 551. He was treated by Adair County EMS and taken into custody. He is facing multiple charges including fleeing and evading, both felonies; wanton endangerment, first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia, and numerous traffic violations.

Officer Josh Durbin was assisted in the pursuit by Sgt. Evan Burton, Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Tracy McCarol, and the Adair County EMS.