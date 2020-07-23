Have you filled out your Census yet?

ADAIR COUNTY STILL NEEDS YOUR CENSUS DATA!

Census Data is used in many ways. Some examples are:

Distribution of more than $675 billion annually in federal funds back to tribal, state, and local governments and schools

Redistricting of state legislative districts

Forecasting of future transportation needs for all segments of the population

Determining areas eligible for housing assistance and rehabilitation loans

Assisting federal, tribal, state, and local governments in planning and implementing programs and services and emergency response

Designing facilities for people with disabilities, the elderly, and children

CENSUS DATA IS CONFIDENTIAL:

The Census Data is confidential and Required by Law every 10 years. For example, if you have a 2-year-old child now, this Census Data will still be being used when your child starts school. Under the law, the Census Bureau is required to keep respondent information confidential. They will never share a respondent’s personal information with immigration enforcement agencies, law enforcement agencies, or allow it to be used to determine eligibility for government benefits. Results from any census or survey are reported in statistical format only. In addition, under Title 13, U.S. Code, all Census Bureau employees swear a lifetime oath to protect respondent data. It is a felony for any Census Bureau employee to disclose any confidential information during or after employment, and the penalty for wrongful disclosure is up to 5 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $250,000.

CENSUS BUREAU WILL NOT ASK FOR THE FOLLOWING:

Census Bureau employees and representatives will never ask for the following information:

Your Full Social Security Number

Your Bank Account Information

Anything on behalf of a Political Party

For Money or Donations

3 WAYS TO REPORT YOUR CENSUS DATA:

Online at www.my2020census.gov

By Phone: 844-330-2020 (English)

844-468-2020 (Spanish)

By Mail:

U.S. Census Bureau

National Processing Center

100 Logistics Avenue

Jeffersonville, IN 47144

The outer envelope’s return address will say “U.S. Census Bureau” and “U.S. Department of Commerce,” which is the Census Bureau’s parent agency.

From data obtained for 2000 and 2010 Censuses, no Kentucky County reached 90%. In 2000 Adair County had a participation rate of 68% for completion of our Census Data. In 2010 we increased to 79%. I am hoping we will be able to hit at least that 90% for the current 2020 Census.

If you or someone you know has questions regarding the Census, please feel free to call my office at 270-384-4703. If we don’t have the answer for you, we will find someone who can answer any question you have. Filling out your census form is very important to our county. From schools, to grants, to road funding, we need every person counted.

Gale B. Cowan

Adair Co. Judge Executive