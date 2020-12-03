Hazel Marie Wade, 79, of Campbellsville, KY died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Campbellsville Nursing and Rehab. Born in Burkesville, KY she was the daughter of the later Rev. J. A. and Eula Mae Cole Humble.

Ms. Wade was a former Real Estate Agent and was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include two children Jonathan and Karen Wade and a brother Bill Humble.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son Jeff Eaton and ten sibling Elvis, Sam, Isaac, Joe, Leonard, Claude and Eugene Humble, Alma McDonald, Virginia Keen and Sarah Hale.

Private graveside services will be 12:00pm Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Columbia Cemetery. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.